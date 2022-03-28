Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures …
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 8…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
The U.N. secretary-general announced a plan to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather.
This evening in Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…