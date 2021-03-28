The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
