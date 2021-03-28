 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until MON 5:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News