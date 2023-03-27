It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
