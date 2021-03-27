 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

