Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
