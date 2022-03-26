Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
