Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

