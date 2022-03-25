Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
