Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
