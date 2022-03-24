Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
