It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
- Updated
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
This evening in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangebu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see high…