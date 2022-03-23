 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

