 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News