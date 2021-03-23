Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.