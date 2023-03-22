Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
