Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

