Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.