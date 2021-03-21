 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News