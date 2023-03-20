Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 3:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.