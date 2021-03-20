Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
