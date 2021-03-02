Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot t…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeb…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…