 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News