Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
