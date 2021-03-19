 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News