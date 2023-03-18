Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. W…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…