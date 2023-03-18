Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.