 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News