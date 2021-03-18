Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.