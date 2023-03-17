Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
