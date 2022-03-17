Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.