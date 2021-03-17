 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

