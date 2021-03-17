Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degree…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Scatter…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is a m…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It s…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeb…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomo…