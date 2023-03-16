Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
