Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
