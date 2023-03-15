Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
