Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
