Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
