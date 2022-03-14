Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
