Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
