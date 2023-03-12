Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.