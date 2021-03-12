Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
