Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.