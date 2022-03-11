Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degre…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. W…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. High…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg will …