Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.