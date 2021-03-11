Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.