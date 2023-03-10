Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.