Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.