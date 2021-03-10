 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

