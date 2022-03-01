Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.