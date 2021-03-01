It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
