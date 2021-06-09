Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.