The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expe…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …