The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
