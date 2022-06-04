The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Expe…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The ar…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. …