Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.