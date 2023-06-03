The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
