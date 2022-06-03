 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

